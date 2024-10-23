Cyclone Dana: Rain and Adverse Weather Hit Kendrapara and Bhadrak Districts as Outer Bands Begin to Impact Eastern Coastline

Parts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha faced rain and adverse weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the outer bands of Cyclone 'Dana' have started impacting the eastern coastline. Senior IMD scientist Umashankar Das shared on X that radar data from Paradip indicates the outer band of Cyclone 'Dana' has made landfall in the Bhadrak and Kendrapara areas.

He clarified that although the cyclone is approximately 500 km offshore, its outer bands, which consist of clouds, can still affect local weather conditions. The IMD announced that Cyclone ‘Dana’ is expected to make landfall early Friday between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, approximately 70 km apart. In response to the cyclone's trajectory, the Odisha government has accelerated evacuation efforts in the coastal districts of Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur.

The latest IMD bulletin predicts light to moderate rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm, in isolated areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Puri, Jajpur, and Cuttack. A senior revenue official stated, "We are prioritizing the evacuation of people in coastal areas as the IMD has forecast a tidal surge of 1 to 2 meters in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore."

The Odisha government has issued emergency contact numbers and said residents can reach the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at 7682982668 or 0674-2534177.