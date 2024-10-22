Cyclone Dana: Schools to Remain Closed in Odisha from October 23 to 25 Due to Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal

In view of cyclonic storm Dana, schools to remain closed for three days in several districts of Odisha, including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh and Cuttack from October 23 to 25 as heavy rainfall with gusty winds expected to hit state on October 24.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh issued an order to close educational institutes. According to the order, the cyclone is very likely to make landfall between Odisha’s Puri town and Sagar island of West Bengal in the early morning of October 25.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is very likely to cross the North Odisha and West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm with winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

The Low-Pressure Area persists over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.… pic.twitter.com/RAqvXiw5Q4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 21, 2024

