Cyclone in Tripura: Rain and Storm Wreak Havoc in North East Destroying Homes and Properties (Watch Video)

At least 616 houses in Tripura were damaged after heavy rain and a storm hit the state early on Sunday.As per a report from the State Emergency Operation Center in Agartala, 37 houses were destroyed, 125 were severely damaged, and 454 houses were partially damaged. Report shows that among the 8 districts in the state, Sepahijala district was hit the hardest. About 392 houses were damaged, including 23 in Jampuijala Sub-division, 14 in Sonamura Sub-division, and 355 in Bishalgarh Sub-division.

#WATCH | Agartala, Tripura: Devastation in Kamalasagar in the aftermath of the place hit by storms. pic.twitter.com/4g6GJ1RBYJ — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds in parts of Mizoram on Sunday morning marred the Easter celebrations. The strong winds left a trail of destruction in various areas but no casualty was reported, officials said.A church building belonging to the United Pentecostal Church (UPC) at Lungtan village in Champhai district collapsed and another church building at Sialsuk in Aizawl district was also damaged, they said.An Assam-type building in Champai’s Rahsi locality and several houses in Baktawng village in Aizawl district were either partly or fully damaged, they said.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a cyclonic circulation over Assam, bringing rainfall all over the Northeast region in the coming days. The IMD has forecasted rain or snow in higher areas and thunderstorms with lightning in several Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura regions. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The alert covered the entire Northeast region, including Sikkim, from Saturday to Sunday. From March 1 to 28, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura collectively received 25 mm of rainfall, which is 45% below their normal of 46 mm.