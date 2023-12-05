Cyclone Michaung: 29 NDRF teams deployed in parts of southern India for rescue operations

In response to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung approaching India's eastern coast, a total of 29 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been mobilized. These teams are deployed across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry, focusing on relief and rescue operations, as confirmed by a senior officer.

Fourteen NDRF teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu (five in Chennai), 11 in Andhra Pradesh, one in Telangana and three in Puducherry. Our focus is on Andhra Pradesh as the cyclone will make landfall there and a number of trees, poles and other infrastructure could be uprooted, leading to blockage of communication and power lines, the officer said.

The NDRF is fully prepared to initiate rescue and relief operations for individuals who may be stranded due to the cyclonic impact, according to the officer. Equipped with tools such as wood and pole cutters, along with inflatable boats, the teams are actively engaged in clearing routes in different regions of Tamil Nadu that were severely affected by the cyclone on Tuesday morning.

A dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around Chennai on Tuesday while rescue personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in helping those stranded. Eleven people were injured in rain-related incidents and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, according to officials.