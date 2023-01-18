Cyrus Mistry death case: Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking 'culpable homicide' charge against Gyn Anahita Pandole

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a culpable homicide charge against gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole in industrialist Cyrus Mistry's death case.

Anahita Pandole has been accused in the death of Cyrus Mistry as she was driving the latter's car when the accident took place near Mumbai on September 4, 2022.

Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar on January 6 said that police had submitted 152-page evidence in the Cyrus Mistry death case.

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra had registered a case against Dr Pandole for negligence and rash driving on the day of the accident.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Apart from Mistry, another deceased was identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole.

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider said Palghar Police then.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor