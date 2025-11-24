Darshan at Ram Temple to close ahead of tomorrow’s grand flag-hoisting ceremony

New Delhi, Nov 24 Ayodhya is gearing up for a major event as the darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple will remain closed for devotees from Monday evening due to preparations for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony atop the temple.

The ceremony, scheduled for November 25, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking yet another historic moment for the newly-built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Temple authorities have advised devotees to plan their visits accordingly, as the closure will remain in effect until the ceremony is completed.

The upcoming event has infused Ayodhya with renewed excitement and devotional fervour. Streets are being decorated with lights and banners, while security personnel have been deployed across key points in the city. The spiritual atmosphere around the temple complex reflects a deep sense of celebration, as residents prepare to witness another milestone in Ayodhya’s cultural journey.

For many residents, especially small traders, the Ram Temple has brought life-changing opportunities.

Naresh Kumar, a flower-garland seller originally from Aurangabad in Bihar, said the construction of the temple completely reshaped his livelihood.

“Since the Ram Temple was built, there has been a 99 per cent change. Our sales have increased tremendously. Every day we sell 2–3 quintals of garlands. I earn around Rs 50,000–60,000 a month now,” he said, adding that his family has settled in Ayodhya because of the stability the temple’s development has brought. “If PM Modi hadn’t made this possible, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Sanjay, another flower seller who has worked in Ayodhya for 35 years, echoed this sentiment. “Ayodhya has transformed completely. The development here is incomparable,” he said, describing the consistent flow of pilgrims as a blessing for local traders.

Spiritual leaders, too, have highlighted the event’s significance. Jagat Guru Paramhans Acharya Ji Maharaj, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, said the ceremony carries immense civilisational importance.

“PM Modi is a Yugpurush. He has not only enhanced Ayodhya’s appearance but restored it to a form reminiscent of the Treta Yuga. Those who come today can clearly feel the transformation. The way Ayodhya Dham is described in the Vedas and Puranas, it is becoming a reality again,” he remarked.

As Ayodhya awaits November 25, the temple town stands illuminated, both literally and symbolically, reflecting the cultural resurgence and economic progress surrounding the historic Ram Temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor