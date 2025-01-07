Daughter shares govt letter approving memorial for Pranab Mukherjee, thanks PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 7 Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Tuesday took to social media platform X to inform that the Central government has approved a designated site for the erection of samadhi (memorial) for the late former President.

The letter issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs states that a designated site has been earmarked for the erection of a memorial in the former President’s name, within the Rajghat premises.

Sharmistha, also the former Congress leader, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move and said that she was immensely touched by his gracious gesture.

She took to X to express gratitude to PM Modi, saying: "Called on PM Modi to express thanks and gratitude from the core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for baba (father). It’s more cherished considering that we didn't ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM."

She also recalled her father’s principles while expressing joy over the move.

"Baba used to say that the state honours shouldn’t be asked for, it should be offered. I’m so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour baba’s memory. It doesn’t affect baba where he is now - beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy,” she wrote.

Days ago, when the Congress demanded a memorial for late former PM Manmohan Singh, Sharmistha made her displeasure with the grand old party public, claiming that it did not stand for her father and did not extend the respect he deserved.

She noted that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) did not even convene a formal meeting to pass a condolence resolution, despite Mukherjee's decades-long service to the party.

The former President passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 84.

