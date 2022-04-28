Dausa gang-rape: Rajasthan BJP MP advises Ashok Gehlot to take cue from Yogi to punish criminals

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Ram Kumar Verma on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Dausa gang-rape and murder of women and said that the law and order situation is worst in the state while suggesting that the government should use bulldozers on criminals and not on temples.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "The condition of Rajasthan is deplorable and the incident of gang rape in Dausa with the 32-year-old woman is shameful. The criminals first raped her and then burnt her alive. So many shameful incidents are happening in Rajasthan every day. The home minister who is also the Chief Minister is responsible for such incidents because he has no control over it and he has become insensitive."

Verma further issued a piece of advice to the Chief Minister to take a cue from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who use bulldozers on criminals rather than on temples.

"If you want to use a bulldozer, then run it on the criminals. The way Yogi ji run a bulldozer on criminals and mafias, the government of Rajasthan should learn from him and run bulldozers on criminals rather than on temple in Alwar," he said.

Taking on the Congress government in Rajasthan for the deteriorating economic state of affairs, BJP MP said, "I want to say this that the economic condition of Rajasthan is also bad. Tourists which used to visit from abroad and used to call Rajasthan a peaceful state, today the situation of the state is not same."

He further hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan and said that the crime incidents occurring on daily basis in the state have embarrassed the country.

Holding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responsible for the poor law and order of the state, he said, "The chief minister is only doing the work of running bulldozers at religious places which is shameful," he added.

"I demand that there should be a serious inquiry into the Dausa rape incident and action must be taken immediately," he said.

According to the police, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in the Dausa district.

The family of the woman has also alleged that they were forced to 'hurriedly cremate' the victim's body.

The woman, who was travelling to her parent's home in Dausa from Jaipur on the morning of April 23, was allegedly gang-raped by the accused at a distance of six kilometres from her parents' house.

( With inputs from ANI )

