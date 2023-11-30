Day 4: Kerala Police still clueless about kidnappers of minor girl

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 The Kerala Police has been unable to trace down the kidnappers of the 6-year old girl, who was kidnapped on Monday while returning home along with her brother.

The Kerala Police is under pressure from various groups to track down the kidnappers even four days have passed since the recovery of the girl.

Sources said that police has formed a 45-member team, which includes women members, to track down the kidnappers.

On Thursday, police raided a rented apartment -- where the girl’s father work as a nurse -- in the neighbouring district at Pathanamthitta. The police confiscated a cell phone during the raid.

On Monday, the girl -- along with her 8 year-old brother -- was returning from tuition centre when she was kidnapped by a gang who were travelling in a White Swift Desire car, after pushing her brother.

On Tuesday, a woman left the minor girl at a ground in Kollam. Police took her to state-run hospital in Kollam for medical observation where from she was taken to magistrate at Kottarakara to register her statement under Sec 164.

The kidnappers had asked for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh which was then raised it to Rs 10 lakh.

