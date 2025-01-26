Days before polls, Delhi BJP releases video of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

New Delhi, Jan 26 Days before the Delhi Assembly elections due on February 5, the BJP on Sunday released a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's old residence 'Sheesh Mahal'.

The video has been shared by the Delhi BJP on its social media platform X and its YouTube channel.

Sharing the 14-minute-long video on social media, the BJP has called it 'Mahathag Arvind Kejriwal's Ayyashi Ka Sheesh Mahal'. In the video, it can be clearly seen that Kejriwal's house looks like a luxurious hotel, which is equipped with modern facilities from the inside as well. The BJP has named it 'Sheesh Mahal', which was earlier revealed through a documentary. However, this is the first time that a video of Kejriwal's old residence has been made public.

The BJP has also made public the prices of many expensive and luxurious items shown in the video. The party has claimed that the cost of smart LED turntable lights in Kejriwal's residence is Rs 19.5 lakh, while 80 curtains with body sensors and remote are priced between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5.6 crore. Besides, 16 television sets cost Rs 64 lakh, recliner sofa Rs 10 lakh, oven Rs 9 lakh and microwave Rs 6 lakh. Apart from these, the prices of other expensive items have also been disclosed, including the price of decorative poles at Rs 36 lakh, the price of toilet seats at Rs 12 lakh and the price of automatic doors at Rs 70 lakh.

The BJP had earlier claimed that marbles worth crores of rupees, commodes worth Rs 4 lakh each and curtains worth Rs 8 lakh have been installed at the chief minister's residence. The BJP had talked about spending several crores of rupees in the name of renovation of the Chief Minister's residence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor