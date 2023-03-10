DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police over sexual harassment of foreign nationals on Holi

After several videos emerged on social media showing one undated video in particular in which a group of men allegedly groped and harassed a 22-year-old Japanese woman, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, on Twitter said that she is issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to examine the videos and arrest the perpetrators.

“Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behavior!,”she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Japanese woman tweeted and later deleted a video that shows men forcefully smearing colour on her face, groping and shoving her around. The video also shows a person breaking an egg onto her head amid chants of “Holi hai, Holi hai”. The woman appears to be disturbed and is seen protecting herself soon after men set her free. She also tried to slap one of the people.

For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then. pic.twitter.com/VribIpXBab — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) March 10, 2023

Taking cognizance of the video, Delhi police said in a statement that an email has been sent to the embassy for details of the woman and information on men seen in the video has also being collected. It also said that no complaint has been received so far.