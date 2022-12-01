DCW issues summons to company over non-payment of dues to Anjum Chopra

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to a real estate company for allegedly breaking a commitment made to settle the monetary dues of former Indian national women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra.

Anjum Chopra, in her complaint with the DCW, alleged that she had booked a flat in a project of Shipra Estate Ltd in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh in 2006 and had made nearly 60 per cent of the total investment till 2013, but she was not handed over the property till then. When she signed a settlement deed with the company in 2020 due to an inordinate delay, she was promised a refund of her money but even after two years, she has not received her money back.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated in an official statement: "It is very unfortunate that a former cricket team captain who has rendered her services to the nation and has made India proud on international forums, is being harassed by a private company. She is forced to ask for help for getting her dues settled. She has been given false assurances for years and now, the company has not even upheld its commitment made before the commission. We have issued summons to the company and shall ensure all possible help to Ms Anjum Chopra in the matter."

In the issued summons, the DCW chairperson has asked the real estate company to explain the reason for their non-upholding of the commitment to Chopra.

The commission has also sought a copy of the cheque from the company to Chopra settling her dues, an official statement read.

It further sought the details of the staff responsible for not upholding the commitment made before the commission and the action taken against them.

The Commission has asked the managing director of the company to appear before the Commission on December 9 and provide an action taken report. In case, a satisfactory response is not received, the commission shall initiate legal proceedings in the matter, it said.

The company has, however, informed the Commission that the remaining payment will be paid to the complainant within 6 months. The commission then granted them 6 months to make the full and final payment.

Chopra has alleged that her flat has already been sold to another buyer, and yet she has not received her pending dues.

( With inputs from ANI )

