Death Threat: BJP MLA Pawan Yadav Gets Rs 50-Lakh Ransom Call, FIR Registered

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pawan Yadav on Monday lodged an FIR after receiving a phone call from an unidentified caller for an extortion amount of ₹50 lakh and death threats if he fails to pay the money. Senior police officers in Bhagalpur have constituted a team to probe the matter.“Kahalgaon MLA Pawan Yadav stated in the FIR that he received a call at home around 10.57am on Monday from an unidentified person who asked him details of his son.

Claiming that the MLA was snooped on by his aides, the caller asked him to pay ₹50 lakh. The caller also threatened the person and hurled verbal abuses if the MLA failed to give the money,” Kahalgaon police station SHO Rajiv Kumar said. The police registered the case and said that some criminals are also using the names of notorious gangsters to extort money from businessmen and traders. Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar confirmed the incident and said that police are investigating the matter. The caller dialed the MLA from an international number, the police said.

