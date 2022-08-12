Deceased seer Narendra Giri's disciples seek to withdraw their FIR

Prayagraj, Aug 12 In a major twist to the alleged suicide case of former Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President, Mahant Narendra Giri, two of his close disciples, who had lodged an FIR in this connection, have moved an application before the trial court, seeking to withdraw their FIR against the accused, police said.

The two disciples Amar Giri and Pawan Maharaj claimed that they had only informed the police about the death of Narendra Giri at Baghambari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and did not name anyone as an accused.

"Neither did we express apprehension of suicide or murder. We had not even mentioned the name of Anand Giri or any other person as an accused. Our intention was never to implicate anybody in the case," the duo said in their application.

Earlier, the High court had adjourned the hearing of the bail application of the Mahant's disciple Anand Giri till August 18.

On September 20, 2021, Mahant Giri was found allegedly hanging from the ceiling of his room at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi near George Town police station area of Prayagraj.

Narendra Giri was the President of ABAP, the largest organisation of seers in India.

In his suicide note, the Mahant had charged Anand Giri and two others allegedly with mental harassment.

An FIR was lodged against the three accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at George Town police station.

Thereafter, Anand Giri and two others were arrested. They were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on September 22 and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Later, on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After 60 days of investigation, the CBI submitted its charge-sheet on November 20, 2021, saying that Narendra Giri was under "grave mental trauma" from his estranged disciple Anand Giri and two others such that he ended his life to "avoid defamation and insult".

On November 11, the special judge rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, saying that as per the case diary, the witnesses have by and large supported the prosecution.

However, Anand Giri is still in jail.

