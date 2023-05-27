"Decision carefully considered by us, will prepare complete report..," Joint Director of Prosecution on Azam Khan's acquittal

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 : On Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's acquittal in the hate speech case, Joint Director of Prosecution Rajesh Shukla, on Friday said that the decision of the MP MLA Court of Rampur has been carefully considered.

"The decision of the MP MLA Court of Rampur has been carefully considered by us. The AR committee will prepare a complete report and appeal the matter in court. The points raised by us were not considered," Rajesh Shukla told ANI.

"The FIR was not registered under any pressure. FIR was lodged when the words spoken in the election videography were found to be wrong," he said.

On Wednesday, the court acquitted the SP leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in October 2022, the Samajwadi Party leader was convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

