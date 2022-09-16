Decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday a public holiday taken respecting sentiments of people: JK Lt Gov

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the decision to declare the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh as a public holiday was taken respecting the sentiments of the local people.

"Respecting the sentiments of the local people, this decision has been taken in view of the contributions of late Maharaja Hari Singh. I expect the official orders to be issued in a few days," the Lt Gov said.

Jammu and Kashmir will have a public holiday on late Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary said the officials on Thursday. Maharaja Hari Singh was born on September 23, 1895.

The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, and civil society members, including the head of the Jammu and Kashmir transport union, at the Raj Bhavan today.

"The government has taken a decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's rich legacy," the Lieutenant Governor observed.

Pertinently, on the directions of Lt Governor, a four-member committee was constituted by the UT administration earlier this year to examine the public demand regarding the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Prominent political leaders including Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma; Former Dy CM, Dr Nirmal Singh; Devender Rana, Sat Sharma; Ajit Singh, President All J&K Transport Union; Rajan Singh, President, Yuva Rajput Sabha and members of Yuva Rajput Sabha were present on the occasion.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vivek Gupta, DIG; Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu and Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu were also present.

Maharaja Hari Singh was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

