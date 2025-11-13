Decision to proceed with Bengaluru tunnel road project act of foolishness: BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 13 Terming the Karnataka government's move to construct two tunnel roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic snarls an "unfortunate decision", the BJP said on Thursday that despite not having enough funds to fill potholes in the city, the state government is moving ahead foolishly with the proposal.

Speaking at a joint press conference held at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, on Thursday, BJP MP P.C. Mohan said, “Yesterday, the government opened technical bids for this project. The plan is to construct an 18-kilometer tunnel road from Esteem Mall to St. John’s Medical College in Madiwala. The entry and exit points together stretch for about 15 kilometers, making the total tunnel length about 33 kilometers. This tunnel will run about 30 to 40 meters — roughly 130 to 140 feet — underground.”

He explained that the exits are planned at Mekhri Circle (for vehicles coming from Hebbal), Racecourse, Lalbagh, and finally St. John’s Medical College.

“No traffic density study has been conducted. They have arbitrarily marked entry and exit points wherever open space was available. The project lacks scientific study and proper planning,” Mohan claimed.

Mohan stated that for the past 18 months, the state government has been proposing two tunnel projects for Bengaluru and that Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar was keen to implement them.

“I had already brought to the government’s attention the pros and cons of this project and the shortcomings in the DPR (Detailed Project Report) in July 2024. I had opposed the decision to assign the DPR and feasibility study — costing Rs 14 crore — to Altinok Consultant and Radic Consultant, two firms that are already blacklisted. A project of such magnitude would require at least 18 months to 2 years just for the DPR,” he said.

“The government has not formed a committee for technical evaluation. Instead, it has relied on the BMRCL Managing Director, the Chief Engineer, and a private consultant from Delhi. All three seem to merely follow D.K. Shivakumar’s directions and won’t reveal the real technical challenges,” Mohan alleged.

“The technical report should have been obtained from nationally recognized institutions like IISc and IITs. Based on my experience, such institutions don’t work under government pressure,” he remarked, claiming that the report lacks scientific credibility.

He further stated that key traffic zones such as KR Puram, Silk Board, Hebbal, and Guruguntepalya were not considered in the detailed project plan. Another tunnel DPR is being prepared from KR Puram to Nayandahalli. “Electronic City, Tumakuru Road, Kanakapura Road, Outer Ring Road, Mysuru Road, and Magadi Road are already well connected through NICE Road. Does Bengaluru really need another tunnel?” he questioned.

“There’s already an elevated road being built from KR Puram to Electronic City. When an elevated corridor is coming up, what is the need for a tunnel road? It is clear that this is being done not for public convenience but to loot taxpayers’ money,” Mohan alleged.

He also pointed out that the proposed tunnel, dug 130–140 feet underground, would require vehicles to circle about one kilometer to reach the entry and exit points. “No environmental study has been conducted on how this will affect nearby buildings, trees, and borewells,” he said.

State BJP spokespersons Dr. Rangappa and Prakash, and Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda were present at the press conference.

