Decomposed body of foreigner found in Delhi

New Delhi, March 18 Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a highly decomposed body of a foreign national was found near an underpass in New Delhi's Geeta Colony area, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the passport and other documents of the man identified as Bhagwat lutchmee, a Mauritius national, were recovered from the spot.

"The police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence," said a senior police official, adding that investigation into the case is ongoing.

It is suspected that the man died around three days ago.

