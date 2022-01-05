Deepak Kumar, Ajay Kumar Choudhary appointed as new executive directors of RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar Choudhary and Deepak Kumar as the new executive directors (ED).

According to the RBI statement, the appointment of the new EDs has been made with effect from January 3, 2021.

Prior to being elevated as ED, Ajay Choudhary was serving as the Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision of the Central Bank.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar was serving as the chief of the Information Technology department of RBI.

Kumar, an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, will supervise the RBI subsidiaries including the Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Communication and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Choudhary, who is also a Delhi University alumnus, will look after the risk monitoring, fintech and inspection departments of RBI.

( With inputs from ANI )

