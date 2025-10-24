Deeply unfortunate: President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan express grief over loss of 11 lives in Andhra Pradesh bus fire

New Delhi, Oct 24 President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Friday expressed deep grief over the tragic bus fire in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, which claimed 11 lives. Both leaders termed the incident “deeply unfortunate” and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

President Murmu, in a post on social media platform X, wrote, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Vice President Radhakrishnan also shared his condolences on X, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident, stating, “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families."

Former Andhra Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his grief, calling the tragedy “deeply distressing.”

"The news of the tragic bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident," he said.

The horrific accident occurred near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district when a private Volvo bus caught fire, leading to a significant loss of life. The bus was traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad when it caught fire after an accident.

According to preliminary reports, around 40 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the incident. Twelve passengers reportedly managed to escape with minor injuries after breaking open the emergency exit, but the bus was completely gutted in the blaze.

Andhra Pradesh State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy rushed to the site soon after receiving the news. Expressing deep anguish, he said, “The loss of so many lives is truly heartbreaking.”

He directed officials to shift the injured to Kurnool Hospital and ensure the best possible medical care. The minister also instructed transport and rescue teams to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations at the accident spot.

