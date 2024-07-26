Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Appears Before UP's Sultanpur Court Over Remarks on Amit Shah

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the MP-MLA court here on Friday for a hearing in a defamation case related to remarks he made about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, attended the court in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra. The defamation case was filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018. The complaint stemmed from comments Gandhi made during a press conference in Bengaluru, where he criticized the BJP for claiming to support honest politics while having a party president, referring to Shah, who was "accused" in a murder case. Shah was the BJP president at the time.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing Mishra, said Gandhi denied the allegations, claiming he is being framed for political reasons to damage his reputation. According to Pandey, evidence is scheduled to be presented on August 12, 2024.

The court had previously granted bail to Gandhi on February 20.