Defence Minister inaugurates first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 8 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the country's first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Chandigarh, an official said.

The Centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF which was signed last year.

On June 3 in 2022, a memorandum of understanding on the heritage centre was signed between the Chandigarh administration and the Indian Air Force in the presence of Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh.

On the occasion today, the Union Minister visited the centre along with Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and other senior officers.

The centre has spanned over 17000 square feet area is located in the government press building in sector 18 of Chandigarh.

"It preserves the rich heritage of the Indian Air Force and inspires the young minds to join the Armed Forces," the Defence officials said.

Work services for the setting of the IAF heritage centre commenced in October 2022.

"The centre reflects the role of IAF in various wars through murals and memorabilia and is equipped with informative exhibits like augmented reality, virtual reality, hologram, flying simulators, aero engines, electro-mechcal enclosures, multimedia and interactive Kiosks highlighting various facets of the IAF," the official added.

The main attractions of the heritage centre are five vintage aircraft and SAM-III Pechora missiles safeguarding the Indian sky for decades, Air Force "Kanpur-!" is installed inside the centre, which was designed and built by Late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM-I MBE in 1958.

This aircraft is a testimony to be seen as a moment of glory for future generations to understand the significance of self-reliance, innovation and the dream of 'Make in India', the statement read.

"A GNAT aircraft (Sabre Slayer) 1971 Fame is displayed on the main 'Chowraha' of the city and vintage aircraft like MiG-21, HPT-32. MiG-23 are installed in the centre which will serve as popular tourist attraction in the Tricity," it further read.

It further said that this Centre displays the glorious history of the IAF with the help of murals depicting various war campaigns of the IAF starting with the role of the IAF in the Indo-Pak war of 1948 to electro mechcal 3D-Dioramas depicting the latest operations of IAF such as the Balakot Strike.

An augmented reality enclosure and a virtual reality enclosure will give the visitors a 3D real-time experience in the theme of the historic battle of Longewala.

An audio-visual gallery will present the journey of IAF through time, tracing its evolution from its inception to the modern day as well as promotional movies on IAF.

Holographic projections depicting aircraft interceptions and various aircraft on the inventory of IAF will also be shown.

The centre has scale models from the republic day tableau on display such as indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft, Prachand helicopter and AEW&C Netra aircraft as an IAF initiative towards the vision of the "Atmrbhar Bharat", reads the statement.

