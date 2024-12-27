Delhi: 26-Year-Old Man Who Set Himself on Fire Near Parliament Succumbs During Treatment

A 26-year-old man who set himself on fire near Parliament on December 25 died on Friday at RML Hospital. Jitendra, from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, attempted to self-immolate near the new Parliament building by pouring a petrol-like substance on his body. Security personnel quickly extinguished the flames, and he was taken to RML Hospital with severe burns.

Initial investigations revealed that Jitendra's actions were linked to a dispute with another family in his village, Baghpat. His family has been involved in two assault cases with the other family, which caused him distress, according to police.

Hospital authorities said Jitendra suffered 95 percent burn injuries. He died at 2:23 a.m. on Friday due to burn shock caused by inhalational burns, resulting from second-degree deep dermal burns.

Police confirmed that the body was handed over to the family following the post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies)