Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Dates: Election Commission To Announce Schedule for Polls Today at 2 PM

The Election Commission will on Tuesday, December 7, announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The Commission has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule at the plenary hall of New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House. Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.

#DelhiElection2025 | Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for the General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly today at 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/PZ2fTBcMpt — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

The election is likely around the second week of February, with results to be announced on February 17. This could be the final assembly polls by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who is scheduled to retire on February 18.

Also Read | 1.55 cr eligible to vote in Delhi Assembly polls; Vikaspuri largest seat with 4.26 lakh voters.

It is expected that the Delhi Assembly polls will scheduled before his retirement, allowing his successor sufficient time to prepare for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections later this year.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be eyeing a hat-trick, having swept the 2015 and 2020 elections with 67 and 62 seats, respectively. The BJP, which was left with single digits in the last two assemblies, and the Congress, which was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years, will be contesting against the incumbent AAP.