Delhi-based NEET aspirant studying in Kota found dead; father senses foul play

Jaipur, Oct 2 The father of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi, who was found hanging in his paying guest (PG) room in Kota, has alleged foul play in his son’s death.

The deceased, identified as Lucky Chaudhary, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in the Vigyan Nagar area on Wednesday. His sudden death has left his family devastated, with his father insisting that Lucky was not someone who would die by suicide.

On Thursday, Lucky’s father, Dilip Chaudhary, broke down while speaking to reporters after collecting his son’s body.

“I sent him to Kota two years ago to prepare for NEET. First, he stayed in a hostel, then shifted to a PG. He was my only son… and he always said, ‘Papa, I am not weak enough to commit suicide,’” he recalled.

According to the family, Lucky had recently been facing financial pressure. A week before his death, he told his sister that he had borrowed Rs 40,000 from a friend. He had transferred Rs 10,000 to her account and promised to repay the remaining amount soon. Raising further suspicion, Lucky’s mobile phone, wallet, and bag were missing from the room.

Police confirmed that Rahul, a youth from Bihar who lived in the adjacent PG room, has been missing since the incident. He had not been attending coaching classes and was absent from the PG after the tragedy.

Neighbours informed Dilip that Lucky and Rahul had a heated altercation two to three days before the incident.

“Rahul consumed alcohol and had a girlfriend studying here. He often quarrelled with my son. He must have been harassing him,” Dilip alleged.

Vigyan Nagar police station in-charge Mukesh Meena said Lucky had not enrolled in a coaching institute this year but was studying on his own.

“The family insists he was not a child who would take such a step. A case has been registered and we are investigating from every angle,” he said.

Police recovered NEET notes, cigarettes, and an alcohol bottle from the room. After the post-mortem at MBS Hospital, the body was handed over to the family.

Investigations were underway till the time of filing this report.

--IANS

arc/dan

