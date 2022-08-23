Delhi bizman murder: Nasir gang member's sister had tiff with him which led to killing

New Delhi, Aug 23 A Jamia Nagar based real estate businessman who was shot dead by bike-riding assailants had a tiff with a girl who was the sister of a member of the Nasir gang. He was killed to settle scores, the police said on Tuesday.

Businessman Wasif Sattar Gazi was shot dead on August 14.

The police said that Amir, a member of the Nasir gang who was involved in the murder, was finally caught by the Special Cell team following a tip off.

DCP Pramod Kushwaha said that Amir hatched the conspiracy and provided logistic support to the shooter involved in the murder.

Gazi was murdered in broad daylight in Delhi's Jamia Nagar by three motorcycle-borne assailants. They fired several shots at Gazi killing him on the spot.

Kushwaha said that on August 20, they got a tip off about Amir.

"A raiding team was deployed at Sarai Kale Khan bus stand. Amir was overpowered by the team. The cloth worn by one of the shooters, who was captured in the CCTV footage, was also recovered at his instance," the police said.

The police said that the deceased had a financial and property dispute with the sister of one Azim who is also a member of the Nasir gang. Azim approached Amir and sought his help to settle scores on behalf of his sister.

"Thereafter, Amir conducted the recce of the deceased and also arranged weapons for the murder. One of the shooters was also arranged by him and all the planning for the murder was done by Amir along with Azim. After the murder, Amir helped one of the shooters in disposing off the clothes and weapons," the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor