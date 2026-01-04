Delhi BJP Chief asks AAP leaders to apologise to Minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Jan 4 Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva, on Sunday, demanded an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for making personal remarks against Education Minister Ashish Sood on issues like the "fake dog count" and the latter's alleged comments on people living in "small colonies".

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi are shocked to see the repeatedly changing colours of leaders of the AAP who plunged into the political arena with the promise of maintaining high moral values.

He added that AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi AAP Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders launched their first attack on Delhi Minister Ashish Sood by claiming that the state Education department had issued a circular assigning teachers duty to count dogs.

However, when the Minister Sood made the Education Department's circular public through the media and exposed the "lies of AAP", the AAP leaders resorted to making personal remarks against the former.

The Delhi BJP President said that the people of Delhi and the State BJP unit condemn the personal remarks being made by AAP leaders against Minister Sood and challenge them to either show any circular in which teachers have been assigned duty to count dogs, or else apologise to the Minister.

He also added that AAP leader Kejriwal formed a new party talking about lofty ideals.

"Undoubtedly, the new party AAP initially gave tickets to some new faces, but in its 10 years in power it not only brought in leaders from every party and gave them tickets, it also surpassed parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in terms of corruption," the Delhi BJP President said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Minister Sood himself comes from a simple family of teachers, has received ordinary education, lives in the middle-class locality of Janakpuri, and represents its residents along with those of nearly 25 unauthorised colonies.

The BJP Spokesperson said that he has had a 20-year association with Minister Sood and can vouch that the Minister who never discriminates among colleagues or residents from different colonies in Delhi.

