Delhi BJP chief slams AAP for cheap rhetoric, ‘charge’ against Minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Jan 3 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that it is extremely unfortunate that the Aam Aadmi Party, which during its 11 years in power stalled Delhi’s development and indulged only in the politics of corruption, has resorted to the politics of cheap rhetoric.

The Delhi BJP President said that from February to November, AAP leaders indulged in false and negative political rhetoric, and as a result, the people of Delhi rejected their eight months of false politics by giving the BJP victory on 7 out of 12 seats in the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections.

It is regrettable that even after this verdict, AAP leaders have not learned any lesson and continue to create false narratives every day to remain in the news despite losing power in the Assembly election earlier in the year.

The Delhi BJP President stated that today, AAP’s Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with two MLAs, held a press conference and made baseless allegations against Delhi Government Minister Ashish Sood, which are far from the truth.

He said the AAP leaders would do well to stop creating such false narratives; otherwise, the people of Delhi, who have already taken power away from them, will completely reject them in the forthcoming elections.

Sachdeva said that the allegation by AAP leaders that Minister Ashish Sood remarked that people coming from small colonies become national spokespersons is entirely misleading.

Sood never intended to belittle any colony or individual, but his remarks were aimed at the narrow and petty mindset of AAP leaders, he said.

“The colonies that AAP leaders are calling ‘small colonies’ today have a strong BJP organisation and voter base. This is the very strength through which the BJP has removed AAP from power in Delhi, and it is for this reason that AAP leaders are frustrated,” he said.

