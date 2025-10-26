Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda joins Greater Kailash residents for 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Oct 26 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday joined party colleagues and residents in Greater Kailash to listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

Across the city, Delhi BJP leaders and Ministers tune into the 127th episode of the radio programme, hailing PM Modi’s message of social unity, environmental awareness, and responsible celebration of festivals.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended a community screening of the programme at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, said she was deeply inspired by the Prime Minister’s message.

“When we connect with society and follow the guidance of our respected Prime Minister, thousands of others join in. There is always a meaningful dialogue that inspires society. Each time, there is something new -- sometimes about the environment, sometimes culture -- but always something that helps the nation progress,” she said.

In Greater Kailash, Nadda was joined by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP National Media Head and MP Anil Baluni, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, prominent residents of Greater Kailash, and BJP workers.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that through his programme, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the Chhath Mahaparv, which should serve as an inspiration for all.

He added that, following this spirit, the Rekha Gupta government in Delhi has decided to organise grand celebrations for the Chhath festival.

He stated that Chhath Mahaparv reflects the deep unity among culture, nature, and society. At Chhath ghats, people from all sections of society stand together — a beautiful example of India’s social harmony.

Sachdeva further said that, inspired by the Prime Minister’s remarks on the celebration of the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram” on November 7, youth of Delhi should spread greater awareness about our national song so that feelings of patriotism and respect for the nation are awakened among the younger generation.

On this occasion, MLA Shikha Roy, BJP National Spokesperson Zafar Islam, Pradeep Bhandari, Delhi BJP Media Head and Spokesperson Shri Praveen Shankar Kapoor, New Delhi BJP District President Shri Ravindra Chaudhary, former BJP National Vice President Shyam Jaju, Delhi BJP Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal, and GK Mandal President Naresh Chaudhary, among others, were present.

BJP National Secretary Dr. Alka Gurjar listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” program in Adarsh Nagar along with MLA Shri Rajkumar Bhatia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor