Delhi: Bodies of a woman and her four children found inside their house

The bodies of a woman and her four children have been found in a house in Seemapuri area of ​​the capital Delhi. After receiving information about this, the police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody. The bodies have also been sent for postmortem. An investigation has also been launched into the matter. According to preliminary information, the incident took place in Seemapuri area of ​​Shahdara. According to the local police, the bodies of the woman and her four children were found inside the house. According to the information given by the DCP of Shahdara, around 13.30 today, 4-5 people fell unconscious in house number 57 in old Seemapuri area through a PCR call. The local police reached there. There is only one room on the fifth floor of this house. Three children and a woman were found dead there. There was also a smell of smoke in the room. According to locals, Mohit Kalia (35) was living with his wife Radha (30) and their four children (two daughters and two sons). His wife and three children were found dead in the room. The father took the fourth child to the hospital. There he was pronounced dead. He had rented the flat from a person living in Shalimar Garden a day ago.

Crime team, FSL and fire brigade have been called to the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest that all of them died of suffocation due to the use of a bonfire to protect them from the cold. They were all living in a small room. Also the room had no ventilation.