Delhi Budget 2022: FM announcements on the Health care sector in Delhi budget

To improve the health sector in Delhi the government allocated ₹ 9,769 crores.

The FM said these further allocations for the health sector

I propose a budgetary provision of ₹ 9,769 crores for the health sector for the financial year 2022-23.

I propose ₹ 1,900 crores for the construction of new hospitals and the remodeling of existing Govt hospitals.

Under the Delhi Arogya Kosh, free treatment, surgery, radiology, diagnostic services are being provided to those patients through identified private hospitals if their treatment is not possible in Delhi Govt hospitals due to any reason.

Apart from this, this system will also help in getting information of family trees i.e. family members. This will make it easier for all citizens to get treatment timely. An outlay of ₹ 70 crores is proposed in the budget for the year 2022-23 for this scheme.

Under the Hospital Information Management System and Health Card: a QR code-based e-health card will be made available to all citizens. This will help in identifying patients and getting basic information about their disease with geo-tagging.

450 yoga teachers trained by DPSRU, Government of Delhi are teaching yoga daily to more than 15,000 people according to their time and convenience. For this, a separate provision of ₹ 15 crores has been made in the budget to continue this program.

