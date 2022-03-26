Delhi Budget 2022: Government present Rs 75,800 crore budget, and aims to give 20 lakh new jobs in Delhi

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."

Before presenting the budget he listed the accomplishments over the last 7 years by his party, AAP is the eight-time when the minister is presenting the budget. The Finance minister give Rs 75,800 crore size for budget 2022. In the budget, the minister said that government aims to create 20 lakh new jobs in Delhi.



