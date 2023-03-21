Delhi businessman's maid, driver among three arrested for robbing his house

New Delhi, March 21 Three people, including the maid and driver, have been arrested for allegedly robbing over Rs 9 lakh and jewellery from the house of a businessman in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Gulab, and Wasim, both residents of UP's Ghaziabad, and Pooja, a native of Jhansi district in the same state.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena said that on Saturday, a police control room call regarding a robbery at a house in Yojna Vihar in Vivek Vihar area was received and a police team reached the spot.

"The victim, daughter of the businessman, told police that she, along with her maid, were present at home at about 12.15 p.m., when a person, who posed as a gas meter reader and wearing a mask on his face, entered the house. The intruder threatened her, tied her with a leather belt and neck tie, after slapping the maid, and he put her on bed and locked her in the room.

"Thereafter he slapped and tied the maid as well. The man robbed cash amounting to Rs 9,10,400 and diamond, gold and silver jewellery items which were concealed in an almirah on the second floor of the house and fled," he added.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of more than 50 cameras was checked to identify the suspect and ascertain his route.

"Sustained interrogation of all employees including the maid, the driver, and the guard were conducted by adopting psychological techniques and confronting them with technical evidence such as CCTV footage and CDR," said the official.

"The unusual behaviour of driver Gulab was noticed and on interrogation, he broke down and disclosed the whole conspiracy was hatched by him along with house maid Pooja and acquaintance Wasim," said the official.

Gulab revealed that he was in need of money as he was in debt due to the marriage of his daughter.

"Pooja was also in need of money and Wasim, who worked with Gulab previously at an office situated at Mansarover Garden in 2009, was also in need of money as he was disturbed due to illness of his wife," said the official.

"They all knew about the movement and presence of the family members. They all knew that the house owner was a rich businessman and had a wire and cable factory in Sahibabad, UP and there was huge transaction of money from the house and Pooja knew the almirah where money and jewellery was kept," said the official.

The accused were planning the crime for the past two months. They even bought some new sim cards to execute the crime and later destroyed the phone used in commission of the crime.

"The maid arranged everything including a belt, tie and socks to tie the minor daughter of the businessman. She asked Wasim to slap her and tie her up too and dramatically asked Wasim to keep the door open where the minor was tied up to show that she was the victim as well," the DCP said.

"In fact the family members had resisted the maid being interrogated as she was known and working for the past 14 years. But the manner of keeping the door not closed raised suspicion of SHO Vivek Vihar. She was the last one to break down and admit her involvement," he added.

