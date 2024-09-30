Delhi Cabinet ministers inspect PWD roads; repairs to begin soon

New Delhi, Sep 30 Delhi government ministers on Monday visited various areas to inspect the condition of PWD roads in the national Capital after AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter urging CM Atishi to initiate the road repairing process.

As part of this campaign, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Najafgarh to assess areas where the roads were in an extremely poor condition.

Minister Gahlot, along with his entire team, inspected the road from Najafgarh to Jharoda Border.

“The condition of roads is very bad because maintenance has not been done properly by the PWD and the rains were also more severe this year," Kailash Gahlot told IANS.

"Just like Arvind Kejriwal inspected roads earlier, today the entire Cabinet is doing the same. We walked through several areas to observe the situation first-hand," he added.

Kailash Gahlot further informed that repair work would begin in the next few days. He acknowledged that the condition of PWD roads had not been this poor in the past ten years, attributing the deterioration to the heavy rains this year.

He assured that PWD officials and workers would begin repair work from October 3, and noticeable improvements in the roads would soon be seen in the national Capital.

While he was assessing the situation, a woman riding a scooter on her way to drop her daughter to school, slipped on the damaged road.

Witnessing this incident, Minister Gahlot spoke to the mother and daughter, understood their problem, and assured them that the road would be repaired soon.

He emphasised that following former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s directions, all broken roads in the area would be fixed promptly, ensuring that such incidents do not recur.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai added, "The entire Delhi government Cabinet is inspecting roads in various areas along with officials. As part of this campaign, I am inspecting roads in North-East Delhi. We have instructed the PWD to hold a joint meeting with Metro officials to address the issue of potholes in several locations so that public inconvenience is minimised immediately."

AAP Minister Mukesh Ahlawat also commented, saying, "Some roads will be completely rebuilt, while others will require only patchwork. We will evaluate where patchwork is sufficient. For roads in extremely poor condition, complete repairs will be done soon. The excessive rain this year has caused significant damage, leading to these issues."

Inspection of roads will be completed within one week. As soon as this inspection is over, the repair work on these 1400-kilometre PWD roads will be started on a war footing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor