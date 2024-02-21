Delhi Chalo March: BJP Urges Protestors To Arrive at Solution Peacefully

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has reiterated the proposal for dialogue with the protesting farmers, urging them to seek a peaceful resolution.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the BJP headquarters, senior party figure Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the efforts made by the Narendra Modi government in supporting farmers.

Today also, Arjun Munda has promised a discussion (with the protesting farmers). Any solution (to their issues) will come out from dialogue and discussions. The government is open to discussions with the farmers, Prasad said.

He further emphasized the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution, stating, "Our government has dedicated significant efforts towards the welfare of farmers. Their progress remains our utmost priority and will continue to be so."

Meanwhile, farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana are poised to resume their Delhi Chalo march on Wednesday. This decision comes after they turned down the proposal from the BJP-led Centre to procure pulses, maize, and cotton at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) through government agencies for a duration of five years.