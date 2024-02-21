Delhi Chalo March: Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells As Protesting Farmers Try To Enter National Capital From Shambhu Border – Watch

Police fired tear gas shells again at protesting farmers at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab while they marched towards Delhi on Wednesday, February 21. The protesting farmers were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons.

Scenes of chaos filled the Shambhu border as the police tried to stop the protestors from entering the national capital. Visuals from the border showed farmers running towards nearby farmland on the sides of the road as police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors. Concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed by the police at several parts of the border.

Tear Gas Fired on Farmers Near Shambhu Border:

VIDEO | Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Security forces fire tear gas shells as agitating farmers try to proceed to Delhi from Punjab-Haryana #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest



The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government, for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Earlier, Haryana DGP made a written request to his Punjab counterpart urging him to stop the movement earth earth-moving machinery towards the Shambhu border and Khanauri border.