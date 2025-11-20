Delhi Class 10 Student Suicide: Parents, Students Protest After Teen Allegedly Driven to Death by Teacher Harassment

Students and their parents gathered outside St Columba’s School in Ashok Place to protest after a 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station on November 18. According to the FIR, the boy’s father claimed his son had been facing intense mental pressure due to persistent mistreatment by several teachers. The Class 10 student from one of Delhi’s prominent schools reportedly jumped from the metro station and left behind a note blaming his teachers for driving him to the extreme step. His father has now accused three teachers and the principal of subjecting the teenager to severe harassment.

In the suicide note recovered from the student’s belongings, he apologised to his mother, writing that he had repeatedly hurt her and was now doing so for the last time. He wrote that certain teachers in the school behaved in ways he could not explain. The FIR states that the boy left home at 7.15 am on Tuesday as usual. Around 2.45 pm, the father received a call saying his son had been found injured near Rajendra Place Metro Station. When the family reached BL Kapoor Hospital, they were informed he had passed away.

The father alleged that his son had been continuously troubled by three teachers and the school principal. Friends reportedly told him that one teacher had threatened the boy for four consecutive days, warning he would be expelled and issued a transfer certificate. Another teacher had allegedly pushed the teenager earlier. On the day of the incident, during a dramatics class, the boy slipped, after which a teacher mocked him, accusing him of overacting. She allegedly scolded him so harshly that he began crying, only to be told that his tears did not matter to her.

The father further stated that the principal was present during the incident but stayed silent and did not intervene. He also mentioned that his son had previously complained of mental harassment by certain teachers, prompting the family to file complaints with the school administration. However, no corrective action was taken. He told PTI that the family refrained from pursuing harsher measures because the Class 10 board exams were approaching, and they did not want to disrupt the boy’s academic standing. They had assured him he would be moved to another school once exams ended.

A detailed suicide note found in the boy’s bag revealed his emotional turmoil and sense of helplessness. He requested that the person who found the letter contact a specific number and apologised for his actions, explaining he felt he had no other option due to the ongoing issues at school. He expressed a wish for his organs to be donated if found suitable, hoping they could help someone in need. Naming the principal and two teachers, he wrote that his final wish was for strict action against them so no other child would face a similar fate.

In the note, the teenager apologised to his 20-year-old brother for any rude behaviour and to his father for failing to live up to him as a role model. He thanked his mother for constant support and urged her to continue caring for his father and brother. He wrote that he regretted his decision, but felt pushed into it because of the treatment he received at school. His final words conveyed deep distress and an appeal for justice, highlighting the emotional and psychological burden he had been carrying in silence.