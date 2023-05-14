Delhi: Class 12 student's body found in Rohini's drain

New Delhi [India], May 14 : A 18-year-old woman, reported missing earlier this week, was found dead in a drain in the early hours of Sunday in the Aman Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Saraswati, a class 12 student.

According to the police, the body has been recovered and sent for postmortem to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGM) in the Mangolpuri locality of Delhi. After the postmortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family.

"This is the third suicide incident reported from Delhi," stated the officials.

Speaking to , Santosh Thakur, uncle of the deceased claimed that Saraswati had failed in two subjects in the recently announced results of class 12 board exams and was upset.

"After the class 12 Board results were announced on Friday, Saraswati had failed in two subjects and got upset. The other family members tried to advise her but she was inconsolable," he claimed.

"Later that evening, Saraswati left a suicide note and left home," he added.

In another incident in Delhi, one more student of class 12 student died by suicide after she failed in the board exams, the police said.

The Delhi Police received the information from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGM) in Mangol Puri regarding the admission of a girl identified as Shiv alias Geeta.

The police added that Shiv (18), a resident of Sultan Puri in Delhi, died by suicide by hanging at her residence.

During the course of the inquiry, the incident spot was inspected by District Mobile Crime Team, Outer District along with the assistance of a forensic expert. Statements of the deceased's family members were also taken on record, the police said.

Another class 12 student had died allegedly by suicide late on Friday night in the Harinagar area of the national capital after she scored "less marks" in the intermediate exams, the results of which were announced on Friday, Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police stated, "We received the information at around 12 midnight. In the initial investigation, we found that she died by suicide due to scoring less marks in the intermediate exams."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor