Delhi: Class 12th student stabbed outside school

New Delhi, May 18 A 15-year-old boy studying in Class 12, was stabbed by unidentified people outside a school on Wednesday, an official said.

According to the official, a PCR call was received at Sultanpuri police station at 2.05 p.m. regarding the stabbing incident after which the police rushed to the spot.

The victim, a student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, stated that the incident took place when he was walking out of his school after giving some examination.

"It is at this time, some 3-4 unknown boys who were waiting near the gate grabbed the victim and attacked him with belts and knives," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma said.

The injured boy was then admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors found that he had suffered one lacerated wound over his head and one stab wound at his left thigh.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DCP said that CCTV cameras of the school have been examined and the injured as well his classmates are also being examined. The probe is on, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor