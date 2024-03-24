Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Issues First Order to Water Ministry from Jail

CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, has issued his first order of ED custody. His order (CM Arvind Kejriwal Order) is related to Ministry of Water, Government of Delhi. Delhi CM has issued this order three days after his arrest. At the same time, the protest of Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers against his arrest continues in different cities of the country including Delhi.

According to sources, CM Arvind Kejriwal issued his order to the Jal Minister through a note. Delhi Government Water Minister Atishi may hold a press conference with him on Sunday.

Entitled to bail bonds.

On the other hand, the Delhi High Court has refused to hear the petition filed by CM Arvind Kejriwal against the ED's arrest. The court will hear his petition on March 27, 2024. In his petition, he has said that his arrest by the ED and the order of the trial court were wrong. He also mentioned that he is legally entitled to bail.

CM will run the government from jail.

Let it be known that Aam Aadmi Party National Coordinator and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in liquor policy case. The ED produced the CM in Rouse Avenue Court the day after his arrest. Jahan Se Adalat has remanded him to ED custody till March 28. After that, Aam Aadmi Party leaders, ministers and workers are exhibiting in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party leaders say that if the CM is sent to jail, he will run the government from there.