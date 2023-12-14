Delhi CM, LG flag off 500 new electric buses for city's fleet

New Delhi, Dec 14 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday inaugurated 500 electric buses, bringing the total count of such buses in the national Capital to 1,300.

“CM@ArvindKejriwal gave green signal to 500 new luxurious electric buses for Delhi. With this, Delhi became the only city in India with the highest number of electric buses. Today there are 1,300 electric buses in Delhi, the highest in the country,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote on X.

“Congratulations to all Delhiites. 500 more electric buses are coming on the roads of Delhi from today. The number of E-buses in Delhi has now reached 1,300,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

On the occasion, the LG said that these 500 buses would help reduce the pollution levels in the city.

Talking to reporters, Arvind Kejriwal said that the aim was to improve the transport system and with 1,300 electric buses, Delhi was the only city to have this huge electric bus fleet.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that Delhi now boasts the highest number of electric buses nationwide, with 800 already operational since January 2022.

These eco-friendly buses have covered over 42 million kms till now, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 34,000 tonnes.

The city aims to have 10,480 electric buses by 2025 in order to reduce pollution and make public transport more sustainable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor