Delhi Congress protests outside ED office seeking probe against Narendra Tomar's son

New Delhi, Nov 16 Hundreds of Delhi Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here demanding action against the silence of the agency in connection with the money transactions of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son.

Several senior Delhi Congress leaders including former minister Haroon Yusuf participated in the protest and raised slogans against the ED and the BJP government at the Centre.

The Congress leaders asked why the Prime Minister was not deploying the ED and the CBI to probe a video circulating in the social media about Narendra Singh Tomar’s son, Devendra Singh Tomar, striking a “deal of Rs 10,000 crore” with a man on video call.

The Congress workers also demanded the resignation of Narendra Singh Tomar from the Union Cabinet and the arrest of his son Devendra, as both the ED and the CBI were keeping a studied silence on the matter while the BJP government misses no opportunity to put the Central agencies after the Opposition leaders and arrest them on flimsy charges.

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the BJP, which uses religion for vote bank politics, was shockingly using religious institutions as conduits for corrupt financial deals.

Congress workers carried placards with slogans such as “Narender Tomar Ke Bete Ke Ghotale Se Muh Na Chipaye”, “ED-CBI Se Janch Karaye”, “Hazaron Crore Ke Ghotale Ka Doshi Kaun”.

Lovely said that the BJP and the Central probe agencies were keeping mum on the allegations against the Tomars, though a week ago a video had gone viral where Devendra was purportedly talking about financial deals of Rs 100 crore, Rs 18 crore and Rs 21 crore respectively.

The Delhi Congress chief wondered whether Devendra Tomar was counting hundreds of crores of rupees like kids counting marbles, as this was not Tomar’s money, but proceeds of corruption.

