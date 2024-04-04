Delhi Connaught Place Lift Accident: One Injured After Building Elevator Comes Crashing Down

One person was injured after a lift in Delhi's Connaught Place building fell unexpectedly, The eerie sound of metal groaning and a sudden jolt shook the Vijaya building in Delhi's bustling Connaught Place, sending shockwaves through its occupants. One person was found injured, a grim reminder of the potential dangers lurking in everyday conveniences. As the injured individual received medical attention, questions swirled about what had caused the elevator to malfunction so disastrously.

#WATCH | One person was injured after an elevator in the Vijaya building crashed on the ground floor, in Delhi's Connaught Place, today pic.twitter.com/kr8IwadfFt — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, combing through maintenance records and conducting meticulous inspections of the elevator's mechanical components. Every detail mattered in unraveling the sequence of events leading up to the crash. Authorities and experts will likely examine the maintenance records of the elevator, inspect its mechanical components, and review any surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts of the incident. Meanwhile, concerns rippled through the community about the safety of other elevators in the building and beyond.