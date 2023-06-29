Delhi court denies bail to murder accused who submitted forged medical documents of wife

New Delhi, June 29 A Delhi court has rejected bail application of a murder suspect after it was found that he had submitted fraudulent medical documents in support of his plea.

The court, presided over by vacation Judge Pawan Kumar, dismissed the application filed by Dharamvir and instructed Station House Officer, Tilak Marg to take appropriate action.

“The report submitted by the investigating officer as prepared by the doctor concerned states that the documents sent for verification were fake and signatures on the said documents are stated to be forged. In the attending facts and circumstances, it is appropriate that the matter be reported to SHO PS Tilak Marg to take appropriate action as per law,” the judge said.

The court emphasised the need for further investigation into the authenticity of the documents, as the report submitted by the doctor raised serious doubts about their genuineness.

The report highlighted inconsistencies between the dates mentioned on the patient's Out Patient Department (OPD) card and the doctor's handwritten note, as well as the nature of the disease mentioned.

“If injection is required, we refer to casualty. Nothing of that mentioned in the card,” the doctor said. The doctor pointed out that the disease mentioned is related to the brain but the date given was for an ailment of the spinal cord. It also pointed out various errors and discrepancies, including forged signatures and missing records, casting further doubt on the validity of the documents.

“There is no CT scan available in our computer of this patient without which the disease mentioned can’t be diagnosed. There are many spelling mistakes like ‘bleed’ is written as ‘billed’. The signature of the doctor on document doesn’t belong to anyone from our team. We keep records of the patients which we give date for surgery. No such record is available in our register,” the doctor said.

