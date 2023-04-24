Delhi court grants transit custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to Gujarat ATS

New Delhi, April 24 Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday granted transit custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a cross-border smuggling case.

The agency wants to question Bishnoi about any possible ties to Pakistan because it believes there is a chance that his associates are involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already zeroed in on Bishnoi for his possible links to anti-Indian elements in Pakistan.

Bishnoi was also involved in cross-border drugs trafficking and a Nigerian woman was working for him, claimed the Gujarat ATS, which now wants to interrogate the gangster in connection with the Al-Tayyasa boat matter in which 38.994 kg heroin worth Rs 194.97 crore was recovered from the Mitha Port in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor