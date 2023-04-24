Delhi court grants transit custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to Gujarat ATS
By IANS | Published: April 24, 2023 09:51 PM 2023-04-24T21:51:02+5:30 2023-04-24T22:10:17+5:30
New Delhi, April 24 Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday granted transit custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a cross-border smuggling case.
The agency wants to question Bishnoi about any possible ties to Pakistan because it believes there is a chance that his associates are involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already zeroed in on Bishnoi for his possible links to anti-Indian elements in Pakistan.
Bishnoi was also involved in cross-border drugs trafficking and a Nigerian woman was working for him, claimed the Gujarat ATS, which now wants to interrogate the gangster in connection with the Al-Tayyasa boat matter in which 38.994 kg heroin worth Rs 194.97 crore was recovered from the Mitha Port in Gujarat.
