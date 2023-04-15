Delhi Court sends Deepak Boxer to 14-days police custody in MCOCA case

New Delhi [India], April 15 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday remanded accused Deepak Boxer to 14 days of police custody in a case registered under Maharashtra Control of Orgsed Crime (MCOCA).

He was produced before the court after police remand in a fake passport case. He was arrested by the Delhi police in a case related to fleeing to Mexico on a fake passport.

Deepak was produced in the court amid heavy security. He was brought to court in a SWAT vehicle with heavy security.

Link Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) DK Jangala granted 14 days of police custody of Deepak Boxer to the Special Cell of Delhi police in an MCOCA case.

Delhi police sought 15 days of custody of Deepak Boxer to interrogate him in the case registered under MCOCA. He was evading the arrest in this case. Other accused persons have already been arrested.

Advocate Virender Mual opposed the police remand and submitted that in the MCOCA case investigation is over and the charge sheet has already been filed. There is ground-to-ground custody to the police.

This case was registered in the police station Ali Pur. Later on, the investigation was transferred to a Special cell. In this case, a gang of Jitender alias Gogy was allegedly involved.

Delhi police have arrested 14 accused and they are in judicial custody. Jitendra Gogy was shot dead by a rival gang in Rohini court in September 2021.

He was arrested by Delhi police after deportation from Mexico. The operation was jointly conducted by the FBI and Delhi police. He has been interrogated for 10 days in this case by the special cell.

The IO also had submitted that Deepak Pahal alias Boxer has to be confronted with one Dinesh Mathur alias Karala in relation to the money used in the alleged offence of fleeing from India. Dinesh Mathur is in judicial custody in other cases.

Deepak Boxer is also an accused in an alleged murder case of builder Amit Gupta in the Burari Area in 2022. The case was registered at Burari police station.

A case was registered against Deepak Boxer and his gang on 16/03/2023 in the Police Station, Special Cell, under Passport Act in which the present operation was carried out, police said.

In this case, it was resolved that Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, a resident of Gandhi Colony, Gannaur, Sonipat, Haryana has to be traced and arrested from any corner of the world, Delhi police said in a press release.

Extensive interrogation and technical procedures lasting almost a month revealed that Deepak, after fleeing India on a fake passport, reached Mexico in the South American continent, after making stops in several countries, the police.

His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America with the help of human traffickers where he would join his other associates and from there he would continue to run the activities of his orgsed crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states, Delhi police claimed.

