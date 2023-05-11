Delhi court to consider chargesheet against two accused under UAPA

New Delhi [India], May 11 : Delhi's Patiala House Court has put up for consideration the chargesheet filed against two persons under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The chargesheet was filed on Wednesday by the Special cell of Delhi Police.

The accused are also involved in the alleged murder of one person and beheading him in the Bhalaswa Dairy area.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sanjay Khanagwal listed the matter for consideration on May 16.

The chargesheet was filed against Naushad and Jagjit alias Jassa alias Kaptan under sections of the UAPA and the Explosive Act.

These accused were arrested on January 12 by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

One of the accused Naushad was granted parole in view of the death of his son-in-law. The application was then moved through advocate Deepak Tyagi.

While opposing the bail plea, Delhi Police had submitted that inputs were there that Pakist Intelligence Agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to execute targeted killing of prominent public persons in Delhi, NCR and neighbouring states and ISI has planned to execute these killings through local gangsters.

It was also submitted in a status report that one of the Punjab-based gangsters namely Jagjit alias Kaptan set up a base in the area of North Delhi for this purpose.

Delhi Police said Jagjit was staying with one Naushad, a resident of Jahangirpuri area and they also acquired high-grade weapons to carry out the target killings.

During the further course of investigation based on source input, both the accused were arrested from Jahangirpuri and three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the Delhi Police had said.

Delhi Police had said that in their interrogation, it was revealed that they belonged to banned terrorist orgzations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) respectively.

Their foreign-based handlers had tasked them to execute target killings of some

prominent public figures to further their cause of terrorism, police had said.

Highly discriminatory and inflammatory material was found in the mobile phones

of accused persons, which was indicative of their terrorist acts. Hence, provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked in the present case and an investigation was carried out by the undersigned, the report had submitted.

During further course of investigation on the instance of accused persons two military grade hand grenades were recovered from their rented house at Balaswa Dairy, Delhi.

It was also revealed that they committed a gruesome murder to prove their credibility to their handlers.

Both the accused persons are in Judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor