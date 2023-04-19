Delhi court transfers Kanjhawala case to Sessions Court

New Delhi, April 19 A Delhi court on Tuesday committed the Kanjhawala case to the Court of Sessions for further proceedings.

The case stems from an incident, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 in the Kanjhawala area after her scooty was hit by the car and her body was dragged for around 12 km.

The case has been committed to the Court of Sessions after cognisance of the charge sheet against seven accused persons.

Rohini court's Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal on Tuesday committed the case for further proceedings before the sessions court.

The district judge will mark the case to an additional Sessions Judge to conduct further proceedings in the matter.

The court committed the case after counsels for accused submitted that they have scrutinised the charge sheet and other documents. All the documents are complete.

On April 13, the court took cognisance of the 800-page charge sheet against seven accused filed by the Delhi Police in the case.

A copy of the charge sheet was also supplied to the accused.

Accused persons Deepak Khanna (26) Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal were arrested by the police on January 2.

Two other co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush, were earlier given bail by the court.

Amit Khanna and Bhardwaj were also booked in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act's rules.

According to the charge sheet, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Mittal have been accused of murder.

"During the course of investigation, seven men were arrested and upon its completion, a charge sheet of around 800 pages was prepared with around 120 witnesses," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh, had earlier said.

The police had said, "On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused."

It said all the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Amit Khanna has been charged with additional offences by the Delhi Police for reckless driving and causing hurt by endangering their lives or personal safety.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC but later, police had added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

On January 21, the Rohini court had dismissed Deepak Khanna's bail plea.



