Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Opposes Bail for AAP Leader Manish Sisodia; Warns of Possible Arrests of High-Profile Individuals

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, March 18, opposed the bail of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and said that some high-profile people may be arrested. The CBI further said that investigation is going on and this accused may hamper it.

The court has listed the matter for hearing by ED on Friday. Senior counsel for Sisodia submitted that there is a delay. Supreme Court said that the accused may approach the court for bail after three months if the proceedings are at a snail's pace.

Earlier on March 14, The Supreme Court had rejected Manish Sisodia's curative petition challenging the top court decision rejecting his bail plea in liquor policy irregularities. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, with justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and SVN Bhatti dismissed the curative petition filed by Manish Sisodia.

"We have gone through the Curative Petitions and the connected documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs Ashok Hurra," the top court said in its March 13 order.

