Delhi Excise Policy Case: Further Custodial Interrogation of K Kavitha Not Required, Says ED to Delhi Court

On Tuesday, BRS leader K Kavitha appeared in court after her custody remand concluded in the Delhi excise policy scam case, where she was presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In the Excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate informs the further custodial interrogation of BRS leader K Kavitha not required.

Previously, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had granted permission to the federal probe agency to conduct interrogation of Kavitha while in custody. Speaking to reporters before entering court, the BRS leader claimed, It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana.

The ED has accused Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, of being a significant figure within the 'South Group'. This group stands accused of providing kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore to the AAP in exchange for a substantial portion of liquor licenses in the national capital. Kavitha, aged 46, was apprehended by the central probe agency on March 15.